Hull (knee) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, the team's official site reports.

Hull had 21 days to be activated following his participation in practice Oct. 17, but it appears he only needed two of the three weeks to prove to the coaching staff and front office he was ready to contribute. Hull accounted for 183 defensive snaps and 341 special teams snaps last season and he should resume a role working behind Kiko Alonso.

