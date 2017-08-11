Hull is expected to start at linebacker for the Dolphins due to the season ending knee injury to Raekwon McMillan, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

If Hull wants to keep the starting job however he will have to perform better than he did Thursday where he had problems shedding blocks. The Dolphins could still look for outside help before the season starts but for now the starting linebacker trio is Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons, and Hull.