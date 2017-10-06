Play

Hull (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Hull injured his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Saints and was limited in Wednesday's practice as a result, but his full participation Thursday bodes well for his game status this week. The Dolphins will have some added depth in case Hull's status worsens, as Rey Maualuga returned from a hamstring injury this week.

