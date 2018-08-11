Hull (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bucs and is expected to miss several weeks, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hull's injury is not expected to be season ending, but there this no clear timetable for his return yet. The 27-year-old is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins and competing for a role at linebacker. Expect an update when more clarity is provided regarding his recovery time.