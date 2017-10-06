Hull (shoulder), who was a full participant in practice Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Since Hull also practiced fully Thursday, he's seemingly at little risk of missing the Week 5 matchup, barring a late-arriving setback leading up to the game. With 20 tackles through the Dolphins' first three games, Hull has quickly emerged as one of the better IDP options on the roster.