Dolphins' Mike Hull: Practices Wednesday
Hull (knee) took part in Wednesday's practice session, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Hull will be eligible to be activated off IR on Oct. 26 and his participation in practice Wednesday suggests that he could be on target to do so. The fourth-year linebacker recorded 35 tackles (27 solo) last season and figures to return to a reserve role at linebacker when added to the 53-man roster.
