Hull (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Panthers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Hull finished the week with a pair of full practices, so he seems in line to play Monday night. The 27-year-old started the season with 17 total tackles in the Dolphins first two games of the season, but has only six tackles in the six games since, limiting his IDP value after a strong start to the season.