Hull signed a contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hull joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has been a backup linebacker for the team ever since. He missed the first eight games of 2018 due to a knee injury and was only able to record nine tackles (seven solo) in eight contests once he returned. He'll likely be a depth linebacker and special teams player once again in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories