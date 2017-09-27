Dolphins' Mike Hull: Recovers fumble in loss
Hull tallied seven tackles (three solo) to go along with a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Hull continued his strong start to the season, as he now has 17 tackles (10 solo) through two games. The 26-year-old played all but one snap on defense, and figures to continue being heavily involved going forward.
