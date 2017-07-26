Pouncey (hip) was cleared for practice by a specialist on Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Pouncey will still be subject to a team physical with the Dolphins on Wednesday, but the specialist's clearance bodes well for his chances at participation throughout training camp. The team hopes he'll be 100 percent for Week 1 of the regular season, so they'll continue to proceed cautiously with Pouncey as he looks to avoid any setbacks.