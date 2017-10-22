Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Cleared to play Sunday
Mike Pouncey (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Pouncey was removed from the Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Falcons in the first half with the concussion, but it didn't take him long to pass through the concussion protocol. The center was a full participant in the team's practice Friday and shouldn't see a restricted snap count Sunday due to the brevity of his absence.
