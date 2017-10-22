Mike Pouncey (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Pouncey was removed from the Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Falcons in the first half with the concussion, but it didn't take him long to pass through the concussion protocol. The center was a full participant in the team's practice Friday and shouldn't see a restricted snap count Sunday due to the brevity of his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...