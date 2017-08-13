Play

Pouncey (hip) is unlikely to practice Monday and Tuesday, Chris Parker of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Pouncey hasn't suffered a setback but rather the team is playing it safe with their oft injured center and feel no need rush him back with the season opener still four weeks away. He is still expected to be starting center for Miami this season.

