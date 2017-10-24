Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Full participant at practice
Pouncey (knee/hip) was able to fully participate in Tuesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Pouncey cleared concussion protocol in time to play in Sunday's victory over the Jets came out of the contest, but was still hurting due to the knee and hip issues following the contest. The Dolphins eased him into Week 8 preparations with a limited practice Monday, but his upgrade to a full session Tuesday puts him on track to play Thursday against the Ravens.
