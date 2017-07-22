Pouncey (hip) has an appointment next week and expects to be cleared for practice at that time, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Everything is going according to plan for Pouncey and he hasn't suffered any setbacks during his rehabilitation. He is fully expected to be ready to play once the regular season begins but his practice time will be limited. The Dolphins offensive line has been a question mark the past couple of seasons and part of the problem has been the inability of Pouncey to stay on the field so the team will play it extremely cautious with his hip with the hopes that rest will allow him to play week in and week out.