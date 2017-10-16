Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: In concussion protocol
Pouncey is currently in the concussion protocol, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Pouncey suffered the injury during the game Sunday in Atlanta. As is usually the case with concussions, there is no timetable for his return although the Dolphins do hold out hope that their best OL will be able to suit up Sunday versus the Jets.
