Pouncey injured his hamstring during Sunday's win over the Broncos, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Pouncey wasn't immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game upon suffering the hamstring injury, so there's a possibility he'll be good to go in Week 14 against the Patriots. If he's kept to the sideline, however, Jake Brendel could draw the start at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories