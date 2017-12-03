Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Injures hamstring
Pouncey injured his hamstring during Sunday's win over the Broncos, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Pouncey wasn't immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game upon suffering the hamstring injury, so there's a possibility he'll be good to go in Week 14 against the Patriots. If he's kept to the sideline, however, Jake Brendel could draw the start at center.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Full participant at practice•
-
Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: In concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...