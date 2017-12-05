Pouncey (hamstring) should be good to go versus the Patriots in Week 14, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Pouncey left the game early Sunday due to the injury but head coach Adam Gase stated that he was removed more out of an abundance of caution than because of the nature of the injury. Gase also went on to say that the injury is in no way related to hip ailment that caused Pouncey so much trouble last season.