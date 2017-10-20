Pouncey (concussion/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Pouncey was absent from practices Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to log a full session Friday, a sign that he's progressing nicely through the concussion protocol. Salguero adds that Pouncey will still need to receive clearance from a neurological consultant before he'll be able to play Sunday, but the Dolphins don't seem concerned that that will be an issue.