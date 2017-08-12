Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Showing progress
Pouncey (hip) progressed to 11-on-11 drills at Saturday's practice, Chris Perkins of The Sun Sentinel reports.
Saturday's practice workload marks the most he has been able to do since being sidelined in November with a hip ailment. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill got knocked out for the season earlier in the week, so Pouncey will work on building a rapport with the recently acquired Jay Cutler. He only played a few snaps Saturday, but his presence in the drill marks another significant step made in his recovery.
