Pouncey (hip) participated in team drills during Monday's practice, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Pouncey isn't out of the woods just yet with the hip injury, but his involvement in drills certainly amounts to a positive step. It's unlikely the Dolphins will use Pouncey in their second preseason contest Thursday against the Ravens, but the center looks like he'll be ready to go for Week 1.

