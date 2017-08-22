Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Will start Thursday
Pouncey (hip) will start Thursday in Philadelphia, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
This is good news for Jay Ajayi and Jay Cutler as Pouncey is the Dolphins best offensive lineman and one of the best centers in the NFL. A healthy Pouncey should help open up holes for Ajayi and help to protect Cutler.
