White completed five of six pass attempts for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception across six regular-season appearances in 2023. He also rushed eight times for a loss of nine yards.

White wasn't called upon to do much as Miami's backup behind Tua Tagovailoa, mostly entering games late in the fourth quarter in contests where the Dolphins were simply running out a large lead. He remains under contract with Miami for the 2024 campaign, but the team has a potential 'out' for only a $1.7 million cap hit, whereas White will otherwise cost a significant $5.2 million against the cap. It wouldn't be surprising to see both sides agree on a restructure in the coming months, if there's mutual interest in remaining together.