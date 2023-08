Head coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that White has cleared concussion protocol, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

White landed in concussion protocols following Miami's second preseason game and was sidelined for the finale. His absence has allowed Skylar Thompson to remain in contention for the backup spot behind Tua Tagovailoa, as McDaniel noted that he's not ready to announce who'll be the No. 2 yet.