White will be the Dolphins' backup quarterback to start the season, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

White securing the No. 2 role was expected but not an absolute lock, given the encouraging body of work fellow signal-caller Skylar Thompson put together in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense as a rookie last season. However, this report officially confirms White will open the season as Tua Tagovailoa's direct backup after joining Miami on a two-year deal this offseason following a pair of campaigns with the division-rival Jets.