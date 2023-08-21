The Dolphins have placed White in the concussion protocol after noticing irregularities in his behavior during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Miami planned for White to split reps with Skylar Thompson prior to his suffering a concussion, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The top backup to Tua Tagovailoa will now be unavailable until he's able to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for brain injuries. As a result, the team plans to re-sign James Blackmon ahead of this weekend's preseason finale versus Jacksonville, Wolfe reports.