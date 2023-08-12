White completed nine of 14 passes for 85 yards and an interception in Friday's preseason loss to the Falcons.

The former Jet got the start for the Dolphins and looked sharp on the opening drive until he got picked off in the red zone. White ended up leading Miami to no points on three first-half drives, but Skylar Thompson struggled just as much after intermission in an eventual 19-3 loss. White is the favorite to claim the No. 2 job behind Tua Tagovailoa after signing a two-year, $8 million deal in the offseason, but his first game action with his new club was unimpressive.