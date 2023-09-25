White completed both of his pass attempts for 67 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 70-20 win over Denver. He also lost one yard on his lone carry.

White entered the contest in the fourth quarter in relief of Tua Tagovailoa, with the game already well out of hand, and managed to connect with Robbie Chosen on a 68-yard score after a handful of initial plays were bottled up. It's difficult to take much away from Sunday's blowout win, but White certainly made the most of his first reserve action as a member of the Dolphins. He remains Tagovailoa's top backup heading into a Week 4 matchup at Buffalo.