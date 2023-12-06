White completed his lone pass attempt for three yards while playing the final 13 snaps of the Dolphins' 45-15 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa has started all 12 of the Dolphins' games this season, but White has gotten the chance to take snaps at the end of four contests, all of which were blowout wins. Over his four relief appearances, White has completed three of four attempts for 70 yards, one touchdown and one interception. If Tagovailoa were to miss time at any point, White could make for an intriguing lineup option in leagues that start two quarterbacks while he has access to a Miami offense featuring talented playmakers such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.