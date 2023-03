White (ribs) has agreed to terms with the Dolphins on a two-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White gives the Dolphins an experienced backup behind Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) with Teddy Bridgewater a free agent. Turning 28 later this month, White made seven starts for the Jets over the last two seasons, completing 62.2 percent of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.