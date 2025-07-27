Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins have agreed to a revised contract that will add a $16.245 million signing bonus to his deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miami acquired Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Steelers in late June and plans to install the veteran safety as the replacement for former starter Jevon Holland, who departed to the Giants. The revised contract gives Fitzpatrick some security, as the previous deal did not have any remaining guaranteed money. It's also a plus for Miami, as having the money come in the form of a signing bonus opens up some cap space. There remains a possibility that the two sides could ultimately agree upon an extension.