Fitzpatrick logged two tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes the year with 80 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick underperformed during Miami's season finale, but that doesn't take much away from what was an impressive rookie season as a whole. The 2018 first-round pick played over 95 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps from Week 9 to Week 17, and drew the start at four positions during that time -- nickel, slot and outside cornerback, in addition to safety -- sometimes shifting position on a weekly basis. The 22-year-old's outstanding versatility all but guarantees his position as a key piece of Miami's defense for the foreseeable future.