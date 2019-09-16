Fitzpatrick notched six tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble, which he recovered, during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Fitzpatrick logged a strong performance despite the Dolphins struggling as a whole. The 2018 first-round pick is reportedly exploring trade options, and his showing during Sunday's game could help garner interest from teams around the league. Barring a deal getting done in quick fashion, Fitzpatrick is expected to play a starting role in Miami's secondary versus the Cowboys in Week 3.