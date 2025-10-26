Fitzpatrick (finger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Fitzpatrick exited the game halfway through the fourth quarter after sustaining an injury to his finger during an attempted punch-out. With the earlier injury to Ashtyn Davis, the Dolphins now have no healthy active safeties. They will likely have to turn to depth defensive backs Kendall Sheffield, Dante Trader, and Ethan Bonner.