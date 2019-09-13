Fitzpatrick was given permission from the Dolphins to explore potential trade opportunities, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2018 first-round pick is apparently unhappy after playing three or four different positions against the Ravens in Week 1, which follows an offseason where he was "uncomfortable" with his role under new coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins are apparently seeking a first-round pick in the potential return for the 22-year-old, which makes a trade seem unlikely in the imminent future. Fitzpatrick played 48 of 71 defensive snaps and had six tackles (four solo) in the season opener and is still expected to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots.