Fitzpatrick (finger) was estimated as a full participant on Monday's practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons due to a finger injury, but he may have been cleared to return if the score was more competitive. Barring any setbacks over the next two days, the veteran safety should be cleared to play against the Ravens on Thursday. Fitzpatrick has accumulated 45 tackles (33 solo), five pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery through eight regular-season games.