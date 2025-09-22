Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Five tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick recorded five total tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.
Fitzpatrick was once again on the field for every one of Miami's defensive snaps in Week 3, but his tackle production has now gone down in each week. The safety has yet to make a splash play in 2025, something that he's grown accustomed to doing in his nine-year NFL career. Fitzpatrick is now up to 22 total tackles (14 solo), while also adding one pass defensed in three games this season.
