Fitzpatrick logged five tackles (three solo) during the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick was cleared to play Thursday after sustaining a finger injury during the Dolphins' Week 8 win over the Falcons. The veteran safety played 53 of 56 defensive snaps during Thursday's loss and finished fifth on the Dolphins in tackles. Fitzpatrick has tallied at least five tackles in six of nine regular-season games, and his 50 stops are third most on Miami behind Jordyn Brooks (93) and Tyrel Dodson (67).