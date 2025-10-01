Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Gets key turnover in Week 4 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick finished with two solo tackles, a defensed pass and a fumble recovery Sunday in a 27-21 victory versus the Jets.
Fitzpatrick came up with a big fumble recovery in the first quarter, grabbing a ball lost by Braelon Allen just short of Miami's end zone. Fitzpatrick was otherwise pretty quiet statistically with a season-low two tackles.
