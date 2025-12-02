Fitzpatrick recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble and intercepting a two-point conversion attempt in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.

Fitzpatrick was all over the field in Week 13, registering a strip sack of Tyler Shough in the second quarter, a fumble which was recovered by teammate Zach Sieler. Additionally, the safety picked off Shough on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter, returning it the length of the field for two points for Miami. Fitzpatrick is now up to 72 total tackles (52 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed, one of which is an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 12 games this year.