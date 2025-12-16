Fitzpatrick is questionable to return to Monday's Week 15 matchup against Pittsburgh due to a calf injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick had to exit the field slowly in the fourth quarter and immediately went to the medical tent. He began testing out his calf on the sideline shortly thereafter, but it's unclear if he's going to be able to re-enter the contest. Fitzpatrick had tallied six tackles prior to his departure.