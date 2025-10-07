Fitzpatrick tallied nine tackles (six solo) and one interception during Miami's 27-24 loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick played every single defensive snap for a fifth straight game, and his nine tackles were second most on the Dolphins behind Jordyn Brooks (13). Fitzpatrick made his impact felt early in the second quarter, when he picked off a pass from Bryce Young that sailed over the outstretched arms of Xavier Legette, and that turnover ultimately led to a four-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Darren Waller five plays later. It was Fitzpatrick's first interception since Week 16 of the 2024 regular season and the 21st of his eight-year NFL career. The 2018 first-rounder has logged at least five combined tackles in four of the first five games of the regular season.