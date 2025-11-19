Fitzpatrick recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win versus the Commanders.

Fitzpatrick finished third on the team in takedowns behind linebackers Jordyn Brooks (20) and Tyrel Dodson (11), securing nine tackles for the third time this season. The safety is now up to 65 total tackles (48 solo), six passes defensed, including an interception, and two fumble recoveries over 11 contests this year.