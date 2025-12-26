Fitzpatrick (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle against the Buccaneers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It'll be the second consecutive game on the shelf for Fitzpatrick, who hurt his calf Week 15 against Pittsburgh. He'll have one more chance to play this season -- Week 18 against New England on Sunday, Jan. 4. With Fitzpatrick out this weekend, Ifeatu Melifonwu is likely set for a second straight start.