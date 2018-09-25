Fitzpatrick logged 97 percent of Miami's defensive snaps in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.

Fitzpatrick racked up 10 tackles in his first NFL start, suiting up in place of Reshad Jones (shoulder). The first-rounder seemed confused at times, which could be attributed to the Dolphins' secondary shifting around with little preparation, or simply to rookie mistakes. The 21-year-old logged a solid performance, and at times showcased the athleticism that warranted his No. 11 overall selection, but has clear room for improvement as the season continues.

