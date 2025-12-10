Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Posts four stops in Week 14 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick tallied four tackles (two solo) in a 34-10 win against the Jets on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick was relatively quiet from an IDP perspective, posting his lowest tackle mark since Week 8. He also logged a season-low 72 percent defensive snap share. However, that was due to the blowout nature of the game, as Fitzpatrick has played well during his return to Miami, posting 76 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and six defensed passes (including an interception) through 13 games.
