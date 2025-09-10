Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Racks up eight tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick logged eight tackles and a pass deflection Sunday during Miami's loss versus Indianapolis.
Fitzpatrick ended up having a solid outing in his first game since being traded back to the Dolphins as he finished third on the team in tackles behind Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson. Fitzpatrick will look to build off this strong performance and keep producing next week versus New England.
