Fitzpatrick logged six tackles (all solo), two passes defended and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.

Fitzpatrick filled in for star cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) during the Week 15 loss, and managed to score his first career touchdown. The rookie first-round pick delivered a big play with the Dolphins trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter, perfectly reading a short pass intended for Stefon Diggs and picking off Kirk Cousins. Fitzpatrick then outran Diggs, returning the interception 50 yards for a touchdown and putting Miami on the board. If Howard is unable to suit up again against the Jaguars in Week 16, Fitzpatrick will carry significant upside in IDP formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories