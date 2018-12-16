Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Scores pick-six in loss
Fitzpatrick logged six tackles (all solo), two passes defended and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.
Fitzpatrick filled in for star cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) during the Week 15 loss, and managed to score his first career touchdown. The rookie first-round pick delivered a big play with the Dolphins trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter, perfectly reading a short pass intended for Stefon Diggs and picking off Kirk Cousins. Fitzpatrick then outran Diggs, returning the interception 50 yards for a touchdown and putting Miami on the board. If Howard is unable to suit up again against the Jaguars in Week 16, Fitzpatrick will carry significant upside in IDP formats.
