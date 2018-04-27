Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Selected 11th by Miami
The Dolphins selected Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 11th overall.
Fitzpatrick (6-feet, 204 pounds) was regarded as perhaps the top player on a suffocating Alabama defense, and the NFL coveted his safety-nickel corner crossover skill set. It remains to be seen how much Miami intends to split up his snaps between corner and safety, but with 4.46 speed he could prove a rangey tackle source if the Dolphins primarily put him at safety. The more corner snaps the less likely his IDP utility, but Fitzpatrick should provide standout real-life play for Miami regardless of how his snaps split up.
