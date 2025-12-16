Miami coach Mike McDaniel said after the team's loss to Pittsburgh on Monday that Fitzpatrick (calf) will undergo additional tests on his calf, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Fitzpatrick exited with a calf issue in the fourth quarter and didn't end up returning to the game. The results of the upcoming tests should provide some clarity about how serious the injury is. The Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss Monday, so the team probably isn't going to rush Fitzpatrick back into action if the issue is more than minor.