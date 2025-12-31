Fitzpatrick (calf) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick has been sidelined for each of the Dolphins' last two games due to a calf injury he sustained against the Steelers in Week 15. He hasn't been able to practice since the injury, and he would likely have to log at least a limited session over the next two days to have a realistic chance of playing against the Patriots in Sunday's regular-season finale.